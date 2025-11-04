Baseball’s Big TV Win

“VideoAge” reporters were among the 25.45 million U.S. TV viewers who watched Game 7 of the World Series finale on the FOX TV network, so they could cover the outcome in Monday’s ‘Water Cooler’ digital feature. The game began Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning

The match was held in Toronto, Canada, where the Blue Jays lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5–4 in 11 innings. The U.S. TV audience figure was the second largest since the Houston Astros beat the Dodgers in 2017, when the U.S. TV audience reached 28 million.

Typically, baseball games on FOX average two million viewers. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Dodgers invested $350 million to build a ‘superteam’ in pursuit of a World Series title.