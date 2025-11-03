Sesame Street’s New Season on Netflix and PBS on November 10

The newly reimagined Sesame Street will debut with a new season November 10, on Netflix and PBS KIDS. The season premieres on “Sesame Street Day,” which celebrates the 56th anniversary of the popular kids TV show.

Episodes will be available on both Netflix and PBS KIDS on the same day, following the end of a previous streaming agreement with HBO Max at the end of 2024.

Episodes will drop in three volumes and feature guest appearances by Miley Cyrus and NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace. Throughout the season, Sesame Street friends will explore compassion, kindness, and social problem-solving in ways little ones can relate to. Featuring the beloved Muppets, every narrative is designed to keep the learning going, with ways to inspire children’s play beyond the screen.

“With skills like perspective-taking, listening, and cooperation, children will see how even tough moments can be turned into opportunities for caring, connection, and fun,” said Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop’s senior vice president of Global Education. “We hear time and again from parents who want to give their children the emotional well-being and problem-solving skills they need to succeed in life. This season’s curriculum is designed to meet the moment for families, all in the joyful way only Sesame can.”

The new episodes will be available in more than 30 languages globally on Netflix and released on the same day on PBS stations, the PBS KIDS Channel, and across PBS KIDS digital platforms in the U.S..