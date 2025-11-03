Lucca Comics & Games Hits Record Figures

Lucca Comics & Games (October 29-November 2, 2025) closed its 2025 edition with more than 280,000 tickets sold, 17,000 industry professionals, over 900 guests, 730 exhibitors, 1,500 events, and 12 art exhibitions.

Among the highlights of the 2025 festival was the Death Stranding 2 World Strand Tour, which brought Hideo Kojima’s creative vision to Lucca and drew thousands of fans to the medieval city.

Cinema and TV took center stage with the global kick-off of the new Netflix season of Stranger Things, uniting the worlds of video games and TV series.

The festival also celebrated the Ninth Art with the presence of Master Tetsuo Hara, the manga creator of Fist of the North Star (Hokuto no Ken). Hara received the Yellow Kid – Maestro del Fumetto award. As part of this recognition, his self-portrait will be displayed at the Uffizi Gallery — the first time that a mangaka has entered the Florentine museum’s collection.

Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray, faces of Critical Role, met fans in Lucca; while fantasy literature authors Rick Riordan, Cassandra Clare, Holly Black, and Glenn Cooper were also in attendance.

Lucca Comics & Games will return October 28–November 1, 2026 for its 60th anniversary edition.