Paramount Sells Telefe to Gustavo Scaglione

The Argentine media holding company led by Gustavo Scaglione has acquired from Paramount the entire share package of Telefe (Televisión Federal S.A.).

Scaglione’s company controls more than 30 media outlets in Argentina, including Grupo Television Litoral and Rosario’s main newspaper La Capital, in addition to radio stations and streaming services.

“The acquisition of Telefe, a brand deeply rooted in Argentine cultural identity, marks the beginning of a new phase focused on growth and integration of both organizations, with the aim of strengthening production and maximizing the competitiveness of the new multiplatform ecosystem we are creating,” said Gustavo Scaglione.

Darío Turovelzky, who will continue to serve as CEO of Telefe, said: “The arrival of Gustavo Scaglione gives us a solid platform to scale our business. At Telefe, we are committed to continuing to lead and create content that inspires and connects with audiences. Staying true to our DNA, in this new phase we will continue to challenge the limits of the industry to strengthen our ecosystem and consolidate an innovative management model that drives the development and growth of all the group’s brands.”