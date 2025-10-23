Secuoya to Produce Can Yaman-Starrer

Secuoya Studios is working on the production of an eight-episode romantic thriller starring Can Yaman (Sandokan). The production represents Yaman’s first Spanish-language project and his first series shot in Spain.

“This new project represents a new milestone in Secuoya Studios’ international strategy,” said Brendan Fitzgerald, CEO of Secuoya Studios. “Having Can Yaman at the helm of its first Spanish-language series, backed by an exceptional technical and artistic team, reaffirms our mission to create high-quality content with global reach.”

Can Yaman said: “Working in Spain for the first time is an incredibly special experience for me. I have always felt a deep connection with the Spanish audience, and being able to film here—in their language and alongside such a talented team—is truly a dream come true. I am profoundly grateful to Secuoya Studios for placing their trust in me and for giving me the opportunity to be part of a production that masterfully blends emotion, action, and exceptional artistic quality.”

The series follows a secret agent with an impeccable record who is betrayed and becomes the most wanted man in Spain. As he struggles to clear his name, he has to unmask those who intend to perpetrate a billion-dollar robbery of the state coffers.

The series is executive produced by Eduardo Galdo (The Crossroad), who also conceived the original idea, alongside Lele Portas (Heridas) as executive producer. The script is crafted by Ángela Obón (4 Stars) and Daniel Corpas (When Nobody Sees Us).