LAFCA to Honor Philip Kaufman

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has chosen Philip Kaufman as the recipient of this year’s Career Achievement Award.

LAFCA’s award winners will be honored alongside Kaufman at the organization’s awards event, to be held January 10, 2026, at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kaufman forged a career in the New Hollywood of the ’70s, directing the revisionist western The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid (1972), the Arctic survival drama The White Dawn (1974), and the timeless sci-fi horror classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978).

In the ’80s, he directed the visually stunning astronaut saga The Right Stuff (1983), the 1988 adaptation of Milan Kundera’s The Unbearable Lightness of Being, the erotic biography Henry & June (1990), and the witty, evocative Quills (2000).

LAFCA will hold a special screening of Invasion of the Body Snatchers at the Egyptian Theater on November 10; Kaufman will appear in person in conversation with LAFCA president Robert Abele.