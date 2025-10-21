Bolytics, WingsMedia Launch C-Drama NOW on Rakuten

Bolytics, Shanghai Media Group’s subsidiary, WingsMedia, and Rakuten TV have partnered to launch “C-Drama NOW” (Magnolia Time), the first French-dubbed FAST channel dedicated exclusively to Chinese drama in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The official signing ceremony took place on October 13 during MIPCOM in Cannes.

“As a Paris-based media hub connecting Asian and European markets, Bolytics is honored to have helped architect the vision and partnership behind this channel. Our mission has always been to design meaningful collaborations that connect cultures through content, strategy, and creative partnerships, turning shared vision into real-world impact. We are thrilled to see ‘C-Drama NOW’ come to fruition and look forward to working with more partners who share our passion for bringing diverse, high-quality stories to global audiences,” said Bo Zhang (pictured), founder of Bolytics.