DaVinci Fest Unveils Awards

The DaVinci International Film Festival announced the winners of its seventh edition’s awards during the closing night ceremony held on October 12, 2025, at AMC Theaters at The Grove, Los Angeles.

Emile Hirsch was honored with the Honorary Leo Award for his outstanding contribution to independent cinema, spotlighting his performance in Bau, Artist at War.

The opening night film and Best Feature Film winner was Nawi, Kenya’s official submission for the 2024 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. The film tells the compelling story of a 13-year-old girl who escapes a forced marriage in rural Kenya to pursue her dream of education.

The festival bestowed the following awards: Honorary Leo Award to Emile Hirsch, Bau, Artist at War; Best Short Film to The Ride; Best Feature Film to Nawi; Best Short Documentary to Under Fire; Best Feature Documentary to Clear Sky; Best Animation to 113 Words For You Today; Best Screenplay to The Benevolent; GENiUS (Ultra-Short) to To Nora; Junior Leo award to Why Can’t We Just Be Ghosts.