GMA Network and FILSCAP Renew Alliance to Protect Music Rights

The Philippines’ GMA Network, a media company, and the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, Inc. (FILSCAP), the official music public performing collection society in the Philippines, have renewed their partnership in protecting and upholding the rights of artists behind original musical works. The contract signing was held October 14 at the GMA Network Center in Quezon City.

Representing GMA Network were Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong and Senior Vice President for Finance and ICT Ronaldo P. Mastrili. Attending for FILSCAP were President Arturo “Nonoy Tan” Lui Pio, Vice President Rodolfo “Tito” Cayamanda, and other officers of the organization.

Through this renewed agreement, GMA Network is authorized to use copyrighted music in its programs across various platforms, including GMA News TV, digital channels, and in the webcasts of Kapuso shows on other GMA-owned or controlled websites, while ensuring proper recognition to the rights of artists behind these original musical works.

FILSCAP advocates for the necessary permission to use local and foreign songs, ensuring that music creators get royalties for their use. It is a member of the Paris-based International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), the umbrella organization of 232 creator rights management organizations worldwide. It is also duly accredited by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).