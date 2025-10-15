OGM Brings Stars from Three Series to Cannes

Turkey’s OGM Universe hosted a press conference at the Majestic hotel in Cannes yesterday to spotlight the company’s latest slate of new and returning dramas.

The event, headlined by Global Distribution and Partnership director Ekin Koyuncu Karaman, started with a panel about drama series Reborn (Çarpıntı), which premiered in Turkey earlier this fall. Lead stars Kerem Bürsin and Lizge Cömert joined OGM Pictures’ founder and executive producer Onur Güvenatam on stage to discuss the series.

Also spotlighted at the conference was drama series The Fall of the King (Kral Kaybederse), based on Dr. Gülseren Budayıcıoğlu’s bestselling novel of the same name. The panel brought together the series’ stars, Halit Ergenç, Aslıhan Gürbüz, and Merve Dizdar, alongside Dr. Budayıcıoğlu. The discussion offered insight into the psychological depth of the characters and the journey of adapting a bestselling novel for the screen.

The final session focused on 6 of Us (Sahipsizler), with a panel that saw the series’ stars Hazal Subaşı and Burak Berkay Akgül reunite with director Cem Karcı.

“Powerful storytelling travels further when matched with world-class talent, and our mission at OGM Universe is to unite both,” said Ekin Koyuncu Karaman. “This event underscores our commitment to partnering with Türkiye’s finest artists to deliver compelling, emotionally engaging stories to our international partners. With content that is authentic and universal, we are proud to be setting new standards for global distribution and building an inspiring universe that truly resonates everywhere.”