Rainbow Revives ‘Winx Club’

Italy’s Rainbow has launched the first 13 of 26 new episodes of ‘Winx Club: The Magic is Back.’

The animated series revival is now airing on CBBC and iPlayer in the U.K., TF1 in France, and RAI in Italy — in addition to streaming globally on Netflix,

The new CGI installment, which follows the magical adventures of Bloom and her fairy friends, has been accompanied by a wide social media engagement and the synchronized launch of ‘Hub Game Winx Club: Magix’ on Roblox.

The game debuted in September and has attracted over 2 million players in its first month.