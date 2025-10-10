Content Americas Confirms Headline Speakers

Content Americas — set to take place January 19-22, 2026 at the Hilton Miami Downtown— is focussing on the creator economy with its Create Americas track, which is back for a second year, highlighting direct-to-audience strategies, innovative finance models and how to capture the rise of shortform programming.

Representing some of the most influential voices driving innovation across digital-first production, vertical storytelling and the integration of generative AI, Ben Odell at 3Pas Studios, Ivonne Niño at In-To-Films, actor and producer Kasey Esser, Loli Miraglia of SDO Argentina and Erik Barmack at Wild Sheep Content will share insights about how to succeed in The New Content Economy.

Create Americas will run as a dedicated one-day track on January 22, 2026, as part of the Content Americas conference agenda.