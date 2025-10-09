Kanal D International Signs Multiple Deals

Istanbul-based Kanal D International has secured a number of sales for its drama series ahead of the start of the MIPCOM market next week.

For My Son has been licensed in Kazakhstan, Secret of Pearls is heading to Albania, Leaf Cast takes root in Serbia, while both Ruthless City and Price of Passion have been sold in Moldova.

The company will be exhibiting at stand R8.D2 and will showcase a slate of new and returning drama titles, offering audiences around the world the depth, emotion, and authenticity that define Turkish drama.