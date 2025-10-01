SIC Launches Portuguese Remake of ‘Gulperi’

Global Agency’s Turkish drama “Gulperi,” produced by TIMS & B Productions, premiered on Portugal’s SIC with its official remake title, Vitória.

The series debuted in primetime and secured the top spot in its time slot with an average audience of 8.5 rating points and a 17.7 percent share, reaching 837,600 viewers. The co-production between SIC, SP Televisão, and Disney also streams on Disney+.

The drama series follows Vitória’s journey as she confronts personal tragedy and betrayal, fights for justice, and rebuilds her life with the support of her first love, now a successful lawyer.

The Portuguese adaptation was scripted by Cândida Ribeiro and Rita Roberto, directed by Jorge Cardoso, and produced by Francisco Barbosa. The cast includes Cláudia Vieira, Jorge Corrula, Vanessa Giácomo, José Raposo, Luísa Cruz, Afonso Pimentel, Joana Santos, Vicente Gil, Mariana Cardoso, and Rodrigo Costa.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented: “We are thrilled to see the story of Gulperi resonate so strongly in Portugal. The exceptional ratings of Vitória prove the universal appeal of this drama and the growing international demand for high-quality Turkish content.”

Selin ARAT, chief global officer at Tims Group, added: “We were so pleased to closely follow the successful journey of Gulperi in Portugal as well as Angola and Mozambique when it first aired. It will be exciting now to watch the Portuguese interpretation of our beloved story which was so powerfully portrayed by Nurgül Yeşilçay and Timuçin Esen in the original version. We wish our friends at SIC a most successful run with Vitória.”