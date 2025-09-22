Inter Medya Acquires ‘Halef’

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has acquired the international distribution rights to drama series “Halef.”

Produced by Most Production and helmed by producer Gül Oğuz, Halef stars İlhan Şen, Aybüke Pusat, and Biran Damla Yılmaz.

Set in Şanlıurfa, a city rich in history and tradition, Halef tells a story of family roots, heritage, and long-buried secrets. At its heart is Serhat, a young man torn between two women. More than a love story, Halef is a powerful drama about belonging, loyalty, and destiny.

“Halef is a drama with a rare mix of authenticity and universal appeal,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya. “It tells a story of strong emotions and deep conflicts, beautifully produced by Most Production and set against the unique backdrop of Şanlıurfa. Its premiere on NOW has already won over local audiences, and we are excited to carry that momentum to the international stage. We believe Halef has all the ingredients to build a long and successful journey worldwide.”

The show, which premiered on September 18, 2025, on NOW, delivered the highest-rated debut of the September 2025 season in the Total 5+ demographic, with a 4.44 rating and 13.22 share.