Banijay’s ‘Race to Space’ Kicks Off in Thailand

Banijay Asia rolled out its latest format “Race to Space Thailand,” conceptualized by Banijay Asia and SERA (Space Exploration & Research Agency), and produced by Deepak Dhar’s CreAsia Studio for TrueVisions NOW.

The program is set to send the first-ever Thai citizen into space. SERA joins the mission as its backbone, to work alongside CreAsia Studio to help bring to life, this ‘out-of-the-planet’ experience.

With space exploration as its canvas, the show will blend science, aspiration, and entertainment.