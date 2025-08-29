Silvermine Unveils “Dark Skulls”

Silvermine Productions has unveiled “Dark Skulls,” a new Viking psychological thriller written and directed by Alex Morsanutto. Currently in pre-production, the film stars Thor Rosland, and is slated to shoot later this year in Norway.

Dark Skulls follows a Viking warrior investigating the mysterious disappearance of his daughter.

“Dark Skulls is a personal and mythic story about grief, violence, and what we pass down through generations,” said Morsanutto. “It’s rooted in the psychology of a father’s search, but told through the primal language of Norse legend.”

Silvermine Productions has already secured a significant portion of financing for Dark Skulls, and is currently packaging additional talent and partners.