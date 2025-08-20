China to Ease TV Drama Restrictions

Following North Korea’s example, China too seeks to use TV dramas to win over a public that increasingly shuns broadcast television in favor of one-minute microdramas on social media.

Recently, the National Radio and Television Administration, China’s broadcast authority, reduced restrictions on long-form TV drama productions, which limited drama production to 40 episodes per series and required seasons to be broadcast at one-year intervals.

The regulator will also allow Chinese broadcasters to increase production of documentaries and will encourage the acquisition of imported TV content.

At the upcoming MIPCOM market, which will see a large Chinese contingent in attendance, the international TV industry will have a chance to evaluate the initial impact of these regulatory changes in China.