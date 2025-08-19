MSNBC Becomes MS NOW

With the upcoming spin-off of its cable-TV networks, Comcast wants distance MSNBC, its all news channel, from the NBC and Peacock brands.

MSNBC, originally named from Microsoft and NBC, will rebrand as My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW.

MSNBC was originally founded in 1996 as a joint venture between Microsoft and NBC, but in 2012 Microsoft divested its stake.

Last November, Comcast announced a $7 billion spinoff of its NBCUniversal cable-TV channels — CNBC, USA, Oxygen, MSNBC, and E! — all of which will operate under the corporate brand Versant. The NBC, Bravo and Peacock streaming services will remain under the NBCUniversal group.

MSNBC/MS NOW is the number two cable news network in the U.S., after the FOX News Channel, and ahead of CNN, which ranks third.