Globo, MFF & CO to Adapt Telenovelas for North America

Brazil’s Globo has secured a new partnership with Los Angeles-based MFF & CO to adapt a slate of Brazilian telenovelas for North American audiences.

The initial slate includes popular titles Empire, Belíssima, The Other Side of Paradise, and All the Flowers. The development of each telenovela’s adaptation will be led by Miura Kite, president of Global Content at MFF & CO.

Angela Colla, head of International Business and Coproductions of Globo, said, “This agreement highlights the universal appeal of our storytelling and the strength of our telenovelas. Bringing stories that captivated Brazilian audiences to new markets is not only rewarding but also a testament to Globo’s creative power on the global stage. We believe in stories that connect people, spark conversations and transcend cultural boundaries. It’s exciting to see our content take on new lives around the world, adapted through local lenses but always rooted in the quality that defines Globo productions.”