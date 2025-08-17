Italy Mourns TV Host

Yesterday, in Italy, the Putin-Trump Alaskan summit was overshadowed by the passing of national TV host Pippo (Giuseppe) Baudo at the age of 89.

The beloved TV presenter, called the “King of Italian TV” and even “Superpippo,” was mourned by the Italian news media.

Baudo started his career in 1966 and retired in 2022. He became a TV personality by hosting the Sanremo musical competition on RAI, Italy’s state-owned TV channel, in addition to a number of long-running variety and talk shows. He briefly moved to competing TV network Mediaset in 1987, but returned to RAI after a year.

His career also included several appearances in theatrical movies, though with little success. Even though he’s said to have made “history on Italian television,” Baudo was little known outside Italian circles.