Arabic Version of Nippon TV’s “Woman” To Air On MBC

Turkey-based Medyapim has finalized production of the Arabic language version of Nippon TV’s drama series “Woman – My Life for My Children.”

The new Arabic series is titled Salma — meaning “peace” —and will premiere on MBC on August 17, 2025, and stream on its platform Shahid.

Scriptwriter on the series is Cannes Film Festival award winner Yuji Sakamoto, with Nippon TV’s Hisashi Tsugiya as producer.

The series, which aired on the Nippon TV network in 2013, tells the story of a single mother’s unconditional love for her children and her economic plight in a harsh reality. Salma, the Arabic version, will follow the story of Nippon TV’s original series and 90 episodes will be produced.

Medyapim adapted Woman (Kadin) for the Turkish audience in 2017, following the success of their previous adaptation of Nippon TV’s Mother, Anne.

Keisuke Miyata, Scripted Format Licensing at Nippon TV, said: “The heartfelt story penned by Yuji Sakamoto and produced by Nippon TV has already reached the hearts of audiences in an astonishing 60+ countries through the superb adaptation by Turkey’s Medyapim. This time, we look forward that our story will reach deep into the souls of the Arabic audience through Salma. Salma’s struggle to survive and to forge a path for herself as a woman amidst all odds and many tribulations will surely pull viewers deep into her life story that ultimately leads her to happiness because she followed the voice of her heart.”