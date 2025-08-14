‘Telemundo Deportes Ahora’ Launches Today

Telemundo has launched Telemundo Deportes Ahora, its 24/7 Spanish-language Sports FAST channel, on Peacock, Xumo Play, the NBC News FAST hub, and Telemundo.com, with some content live-streaming on YouTube.

“With Telemundo Deportes Ahora, we’re giving Hispanic audiences another way to connect with the sports they love, complementing our sports offering and enhancing their viewing experience on the road to World Cup and beyond,” said Joaquin Duro, executive vice president of Sports, Telemundo.

This new streaming channel delivers more than 50 hours of new Spanish-language content weekly, including comprehensive coverage across fútbol and beyond of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Telemundo’s roster of sports talent will contribute to the channel programming, delivering extended and dedicated coverage. Andres Cantor, Carlota Vizmanos, Diego Balado, and Luis Omar Tapia will expand their Premier League coverage; Jorge Calvo, José Luis López Salido, and Miguel Gurwitz will provide additional Liga MX content; and Isabella Echeverri will supplement U.S. Soccer programming.

Telemundo Deportes Ahora will also present a line-up of original content, featuring shows such as Fútbol MX, Fútbol US Soccer, Tercer Tiempo Ahora, Zona de la Premier League, Historias y Leyendas de la Premier League, Panorama Deportivo, Somos o No Somos, and Mundo PX Sports, among many others.