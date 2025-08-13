Talpa’s “The Floor” Commissioned by ITV

Talpa Studios’ quiz show “The Floor” has been commissioned in the U.K. ITV has ordered a local version of the show to be produced by South Shore Productions and filmed at the Dutch hub.

In the U.K. version of the format — which is scheduled to premiere next year — 81 quiz fanatics face off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor divided into eighty-one equal squares, each representing a field of knowledge. The goal is to conquer the entire floor and take home a cash prize. Categories range from ‘famous athletes’ to ‘Hollywood actors’ and from ‘iconic buildings’ to ‘mammals’.

Maarten Meijs, CEO at Talpa Studios, said: “The U.K. has an unmatched legacy when it comes to quiz shows, setting an incredibly high bar. Having ITV adapt The Floor is a true testament to the format’s strength, originality, and continued international success. We’re extremely proud to enter this prolific quiz market as our 25th territory, and confident that The Floor will resonate with British audiences – especially with the local flair ITV and South Shore are bringing to the show.”

After recent commissions to Estonia and Latvia, the show is now present in 25 territories.