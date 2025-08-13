KDI Introduces “Sins and Roses”

Turkey’s Kanal D International has launched its newest drama series “Sins and Roses,” starring Murat Yıldırım as Serhat and Cemre Baysel as Zeynep.

Produced by NGM. written by Yelda Eroğlu, and directed by Deniz Can Çelik, Sins and Roses tells the story of Serhat, a successful businessman who has built his life on honesty, family love and trust. His world is turned upside down when he discovers a deep secret that his wife Berrak has kept for years. When Berrak falls into a coma after an accident, Serhat searches for answers and meets Zeynep, a brave and honest girl from a poor neighborhood.

Kanal D International handles global sales.