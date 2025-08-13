Hearst Media to Premiere ‘Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard’

Hearst Media Production Group, in partnership with Evoke Entertainment, will premiere “Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard,” on October 4, 2025. The original series will air weekend mornings on NBC as part of its “The More You Know” educational/informational programming block. The program will also be available on Peacock and NBC.com.

The 30-minute weekly show is hosted by Danielle Robb (pictured) of Discovery Channel’s A Place in the Sun and former presenter for ESPN and Fox Sports. The series features board-certified surgeon Dr. Pablo Prichard as its medical expert and will explore critical topics related to health, wellness, and longevity through positive choices made during adolescence and early adulthood.

HMPG’s current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a series library of more than 6,000 episodes and its content can be found in 100 countries.