OGM Presents New Drama “Reborn” (Çarpinti)

Turkey-based OGM Universe has launched new primetime drama “Reborn” (Çarpinti) from OGM Pictures.

Set to premiere on Star TV by September 2025, the series stars Sibel Taşçıoğlu, Kerem Bürsin, Lizge Cömert, Deniz Çakır, and Şerife Sezer, and is directed by Golden Boy director Burcu Alptekin.

Reborn begins when Aslı Güneş (Lizge Cömert), a young woman born with a serious heart condition, receives the heart of Melike Alkan, the daughter of a powerful family, killed in a car accident.

Melike’s grieving mother, Aslı becomes more than a survivor — she becomes the living reminder of her lost child. But Aslı’s own mother, a sharp-eyed opportunist, sees the Alkan family’s grief as a doorway to influence and wealth.

Set against the contrasting backdrops of Istanbul — from humble neighborhoods to the cold elegance of the Alkan estate — the series explores love, loss, and the invisible ties that bind us.

“Reborn (Çarpinti) is a story that goes beyond borders, both emotional and geographical. It touches on deeply human themes like love, grief, identity, and belonging in a way that is both unique and universal. With a cast led by some of Turkey’s most acclaimed and internationally recognized actors, the overwhelming response to our first teaser — 6.2 million views in just 48 hours — shows that audiences are already connecting with this story. We can’t wait to share it with the world,” said Ekin Karaman Koyuncu, Global Distribution & Partnership director at OGM Universe.