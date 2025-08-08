The initial tranche of speakers for the first international edition of the BrandStorytelling Summit at MIPCOM Cannes (October 13-16, 2025) has been unveiled.
Companies and speakers spanning global brands, agencies, production, experiential and insight areas to date confirmed to appear at the summit, to be staged in partnership with MIPCOM on October 13 and 14, 2025, include:
- Banijay Entertainment, Carlotta Rossi Spencer, Global head of Branded Entertainment Business Development
- Blink49 Studios, Adam Puchalsky, president, Brand Studio
- BBC StoryWorks, Farra Kober, VP, Content Studio
- Dentsu, Cathy Boxall, Global head of Entertainment
- Digitas, Mark Book, EVP, head of Content North America
- Forbes, Janett Haas, SVP Research and Insights
- Fremantle, Roberta Zamboni, Global head of Branded Content & Sponsorship
- Indeed, Aidan McLaughlin, Global Marketing director
- K7 Media, Clare Thompson, Non-Executive director
- Toys“R”Us, Kim Miller Olko, Global chief marketing officer and president of Toys“R”Us Studios
- TRAVERSE32, Brendan Gaul, Global president
- Scenery, Isidoor Roebers, founder
- Sub-Genre, Brian Newman, founder
- UTA, Sam Glynne, head of EMEA, Entertainment and Culture Marketing
In all, over 25 executives are set to speak at the summit, which brings together brands, content creators and television creatives with the aim of nurturing, producing and funding brand-led stories through showcases, networking and deal making opportunities.
IPG Mediabrands Entertainment Spain are also today confirmed as a sponsor for the event.
