“The Ottoman” to Air on Spain’s laSexta

ATV Distribution’s historical drama “The Ottoman” (Kurulus Osman) will premiere under the title Imperio on August 6 on Spain’s laSexta — one of the flagship channels of Spanish media group Atresmedia.

A historical action and drama super-production, Imperio tells the epic story of Osman I, the visionary founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Already distributed in more than 100 countries, The Ottoman has garnered international recognition, including the Best Telenovela award at the Venice TV Awards. Its combination of large-scale battle scenes, emotional storytelling, and strong characters has captivated millions of viewers across the world.

“We are thrilled to see The Ottoman make its way to Spanish audiences under the title Imperio,” said Muge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution. “Spain has long been a strategic and culturally connected market for Turkish drama, and we are truly proud to collaborate with Atresmedia — one of the country’s most respected media groups — to deliver such a monumental and emotionally rich series. We believe Imperio will resonate deeply with Spanish viewers who value powerful storytelling and cinematic quality.”