Freestyle Digital Acquires Doc “Sisters of Ukraine”

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Allen Media Group, has acquired VoD rights to the war-themed documentary feature “Sisters of Ukraine,” which will be available to rent/own in North America starting August 1, 2025.

Directed by documentarian Mike Dorsey (Lost Airmen of Buchenwald), Sisters of Ukraine traces the journey of volunteers and nuns who bring a group of Ukrainian refugees on a three-day journey across Europe to housing in Spain. The doc was produced by Steven Campos and Mike Dorsey.

“Sisters of Ukraine is a war documentary about the lives behind the front lines; the lives Ukraine’s soldiers are fighting to protect,” said filmmaker Mike Dorsey.