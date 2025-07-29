“El Curubito” Closes Successful First Season

The first season of the futbol/soccer-focused television program El Curubito was broadcast in over 16 Latin American countries, connecting cultures, fans, and passions through television screens.

Last month El Curubito delivered comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, thanks to a strategic alliance with DAZN. The program brought its audience minute-by-minute updates, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and sports analysis with a unique style. The final broadcast of the month surpassed 12 million cumulative viewers, with over 3 million social media interactions during the World Cup coverage.

“El Curubito was born as an independent dream and today it’s a continental reality. The partnership with DAZN allowed us to amplify the fans’ voices and experience football with them, from every corner of Latin America,” said executive producer Jorge Collado.