Inter Medya’s “Valley of Hearts” Travels to Ecuador, Honduras

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has licensed Turkish drama “Valley of Hearts” (Corazón Negro) to Ecuador and Honduras, adding these LatAm territories to Chile, where the drama series — produced by TIMS&B Productions — recently premiered.

In Chile the program topped its time slot, becoming the most-watched program in its category with an average of 701,238 viewers per minute. Additionally, since its debut in Italy at the end of May, the series has become one of the most-watched primetime programs in the country.

Valley of Hearts revolves around the dark secrets and fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family, starring Ece Uslu, Aras Aydın, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Leyla Tanlar, Burak Sergen and İlker Aksum.