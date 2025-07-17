FilmRise Acquires Canadian Rights to ‘Fatal Vows,’ ‘Versailles’

FilmRise, A Radial Entertainment company™, acquired exclusive Canadian digital distribution rights to series “Fatal Vows” and “Versailles.”

Fatal Vows features an exploration of troubled marriages and their often-tragic outcomes. Across seven seasons, the true-crime documentary series — which gained prominence on Investigation Discovery — is guided by Brian Russell, an attorney and forensic and clinical psychologist, alongside Stacy Kaiser, a licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert.

Historical drama Versailles (three seasons) offers a vivid portrayal of France’s King Louis XIV and his ambitious endeavor to construct the iconic Palace of Versailles. The series is renowned for its breathtaking cinematography, historical accuracy, and captivating performances.

Jonitha Keymoore, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Radial Entertainment, said: “These series exemplify the emotionally resonant and high-quality programming that audiences continue to seek. By securing digital rights in Canada, we are reaffirming our dedication to expanding our footprint in the region and sharing compelling stories with viewers.”