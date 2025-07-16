Warner Bros. TV Gets 60 Emmy Noms

Warner Bros. Television Group earned 60 nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy® Awards. Nominated programs were announced yesterday by the Television Academy.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said: “It’s a wonderful blessing to receive 60 Emmy nominations for The Penguin, The Pitt, Shrinking, Abbott Elementary, Presumed Innocent, The Voice, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. I know how tirelessly and passionately our artists and crew work to bring these stories to life, and to see Warner Bros. Television Group acknowledged by the Television Academy as the studio with the most nominations is so gratifying.”

Select highlights of WBTVG’s nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards include: The Penguin (Warner Bros. Television for HBO) with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series; The Pitt (Warner Bros. Television for HBO Max) with 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series; Shrinking (Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+) with seven nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series; Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television for ABC) with six nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series; and Presumed Innocent (Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+) with four acting nominations.

In terms of nominated TV series, Apple TV+’s Severance was the series that received the most nominations: 27 in all, followed by The Penguin with 24 nominations, The Studio and The White Lotus, both with 23 nominations.

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 14, 2025.