Dhar Mann, Sean Cohan to Headline NATPE Global

Content creator Dhar Mann and Bell Media president Sean Cohan will be keynote speakers at the 2026 editions of NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit, returning to Miami from February 2–6, 2026 at the InterContinental Miami.

Under the lens of Convergence, NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit will dive into the business impact of the industry’s shifting power dynamics.

Dhar Mann, founder of Dhar Mann Studios, leads one of the world’s most-watched digital storytelling platforms. Known for his cinematic, purpose-driven narratives centered on empathy, resilience, and social themes, Mann has cultivated a loyal global audience. He will be joined in the conversation by Dhar Mann Studios CEO and former MTV president Sean Atkins.

Sean Cohan, president of Canada’s Bell Media, is guiding Bell through a strategic reinvention. His remit spans streamer Crave, broadcast network CTV, French service Noovo, sports networks TSN and RDS, audio streamer iHeart Radio, and specialty channels.

“This year’s keynotes speak to the confluence of what was once seen as two viewing solitudes – social platforms and mainstream media,” said Mary Maddever, executive content director of NATPE and EVP of Realscreen. “In tandem with the broadcast business model’s migration towards streaming, what happens on different platforms is less distinct, so whether you’re a creator scaling a global brand or a traditional media leader adapting to new market realities, there’s an upside in collaboration, crossing streams and learning from successes.”

“The response to our 2025 edition was phenomenal — record-breaking attendance and unprecedented buyer engagement,” said Claire Macdonald, SVP and executive director, NATPE Global. “In 2026, we’re raising the bar again, driven by visionaries like Dhar and Sean who are reshaping what this industry looks like. In addition to the bringing the Creator economy into the NATPE fold, we’re putting a spotlight on the Scripted side of the market with a new dedicated track and expanding our focus on bringing brands into the conversation.”

Key programming highlights of the 2026 trade event combo include a newly launched Scripted Content strand at NATPE Global; enhanced Creator & Brand programming; and the return of NATPE Honors, celebrating trailblazing industry leaders pushing boundaries.