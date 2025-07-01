Holiday Film ‘Heart Full of Hope’ Wraps Production

The holiday film “Heart Full of Hope,” produced by Nicole Mendez, executive director of the Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation, and Suzanne DeLaurentiis, has just wrapped production.

The film, written by Tricia Aurand and directed by Dale Fabfigar, will be released on all major streaming platforms in mid-November 2025.

Taking place in the small town of Willow Creek, Heart Full of Hope — starring Chelsea Rose Cook, Juliah Cheree Taylor and Sebastian Armani — is the story of sisters Whitney and Lynette Walker. Whitney refuses to let renal kidney failure stop her from earning a college degree, while her lively and devoted younger sister Lynette is always by her side. But beneath Lynette’s unwavering support, she quietly struggles with the pain of knowing she isn’t a match to be Whitney’s kidney donor.

The Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation is a public nonprofit dedicated to the mission of advancing the science and practice of organ transplantation and end-stage organ disease therapies through research, education, and innovation. The Foundation will hold its annual holiday gala fundraiser on November 2, in Beverly Hills, California, and a special ‘Christmas in July’ social media campaign designed to promote kidney disease awareness will be launched this July.

Photo courtesy of Suzanne DeLaurentiis Productions