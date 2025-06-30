Hollywood Gets Incentive Raise

Thanks to a 64-1 vote in the State Assembly and a 31-3 vote in the Senate, last Friday California legislators gave state Governor Gavin Newson the gift he had long been asking for: an increase in the California film and television tax incentives. California will now have the biggest tax incentive in the U.S., outside of Georgia and New York.

The cap of the film and TV tax credit program has been doubled from $330 million to $750 million a year.

The state of California has been losing production and post-production work for a long time, sometimes to such far away places as Australia. The news, over this past weekend, is welcome for a California film and TV workforce that has been suffering excessively high lay-offs, after weathering a pandemic, strikes and wildfires. (Mike Reynolds)