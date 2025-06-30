Australia’s SBS Pre-Buys ‘Royal Gardens’

SBS Australia has pre-bought a new six-part original series from producer Big Media exploring some of the world’s most majestic royal estates through their historic and botanical wonders. Royal Gardens, which is currently in production, will air on SBS and SBS on Demand in early 2026. The series has also been pre-sold to ORF Group for its 3Sat channel in Austria.

From Hampton Court to El Jardín Real and Sanssouci to Schloss Hof, each episode of Royal Gardens reveals the secrets, beauty, and cultural legacy of these iconic places. Professor Suzannah Lipscomb, an award-winning broadcaster and fellow of the Royal Historical Society, serves as host of the series and is joined throughout by historians and garden experts.

“Having SBS on board as our Australian broadcast partner gives us a tremendous head start for this wonderful new series,” said Shirvani Verma, SVP of APAC Sales, BIG Media. “Royal Gardens is bound to be a series that appeals around the world. You don’t have to be a botanical enthusiast to enjoy the visual delights of these gardens paired with the rich history and intrigue that are steeped in the stories surrounding the royal estates themselves.”