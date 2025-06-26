A1 to Deliver SPI Channels

A1 Group and SPI International have signed a distribution partnership across Southeast Europe.

A1 Group will serve as the technical gateway for all SPI International channels in Europe, managing transcoding, encryption, and satellite uplink services via Eutelsat 16A, a key orbital position for broadcasters across the EMEA region. At the same time, SPI channels will continue to be distributed to A1 subscribers in Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, and North Macedonia. A1 will also offer SVoD service.

The deal covers SPI’s full portfolio of linear TV channels, including six FilmBox channels and Turkish drama channel DIZI, as well as other thematic channels.

“At SPI International, we believe that great content deserves a great showcase and highlighting. Partnership with A1 Group empowers us to bring our channels and content to audiences with greater efficiency, quality, and scale. At the same time, we’re thrilled to deliver our world-class entertainment offering to even more viewers, with such a strong and innovative regional leader. It’s another key milestone in SPI’s strategy to deliver an accessible and affordable value proposition for audiences, and one we’re truly proud of,” said Erwan Luherne, managing director at SPI International.