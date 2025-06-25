Lucca Comics & Games Unveils Poster, Highlights

The countdown to Lucca Comics & Games 2025 has begun. Set to take place from October 29 to November 2 in the Italian city of Lucca, the largest comics festival in Europe will pay tribute to France this year. French illustrator Rébecca Dautremer captures this year’s theme, French Kiss, in this edition’s poster.

The Palais de France at Fondazione Banca del Monte di Lucca will host Hexagones, a curated exhibition of twelve French comic artists including Moebius, Claire Bretécher, Jacques Tardi, and Florence Cestac. Special guests Edmond Baudoin and Cestac will discuss the evolution of the bande dessinée (comic strip) and its social relevance.

Lucca’s Movie section will see the return of big players like Netflix, which will celebrate the fifth and final season of Stranger Things; Cartoon Network with The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball immersive pavilion; and Crunchyroll with a custom anime pavilion.

In terms of gaming, the final stop on Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 will occur in Lucca, showcasing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Lucca 2025 will also welcome manga artist Sensei Tetsuo Hara for his first appearance in Italy. A dedicated exhibition at the Chiesa dei Servi will showcase more than 100 original pieces, alongside limited-edition merchandise. Also in attendance will be Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou.

From the literary world, Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson series, will attend to promote his latest book, From the World of Percy Jackson: The Court of the Dead. Cassandra Clare and Holly Black will celebrate a decade of their Magisterium Series, and Glenn Cooper will unveil The Cosmos Keys, a new epic fantasy novel.

Pokémon will also make a grand return to Lucca in a new dedicated space in Piazza Colonna Mozza, while LEGO Italia doubles its footprint with a space combining immersive play areas and a pop-up store. Red Bull Unforeseen will transform Ostello San Frediano into a surreal Tetris playground, with the national final of Red Bull Tetris taking place on November 1.