All3Media International has signed a raft of early deals for wildlife series “Parenthood” ahead of its BBC broadcast in the U.K.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, this five-part series on life’s greatest challenge was created by Silverback Films (The Hunt,The Mating Game, Ocean with David Attenborough). Filmed over a three-year period across six continents, this visually stunning production uses the latest 8K filming technology to reveal the drama, danger and joy of animal parenthood in a rapidly changing world.

China Media Group’s Documentary Channel, CCTV-9, has acquired Parenthood as the first linear window in China. In a unique multi-platform arrangement, a non-exclusive digital launch has been secured across four major Chinese streaming platforms: iQIYI, Youku, bilibili, and Tencent Video.

Parenthood has also been acquired by NHK, who are the show’s local co production partner in Japan and will be launching a special version to entertain local audiences by this summer. Further deals in APAC include Now TV in Hong Kong, TVNZ in New Zealand and Network Ten in Australia.

In Europe, the series is heading to NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), Telefonica (Spain), SIC (Portugal), France Télévisions (France), SH Channel 8 (Israel) and HRT (Croatia). CEE territories acquiring the series include CANAL + Polska S.A (Poland), Latvian Television (Latvia),MTVA (Hungary) and ERR (Estonia).Discovery Asharq have also licensed the series across Middle East & North Africa.

In North America, The WNET Group has licensed Parenthood in the U.S., where it will air on the Nature series on PBS, and CBC has licensed the series for CBC TV and CBC Gem in Canada.

The series will also be available on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms in select regions in Asia and LatAm.