NATPE Budapest Means Business

NATPE Budapest opened today its 2025 edition with remarkable momentum, welcoming over 750 delegates from more than 65 countries, including over 400 buyers and over 100 exhibitors and partners representing the full spectrum of the global television market.

“NATPE Budapest is the market that attracts the most buyers to do the most business in the CEE. We are all about deals, and that remains the DNA of the event,” said Claire Macdonald (pictured), NATPE’s executive director. “Our content is focused and relevant to this region. Delegates are responding, and the show just opened to a standing-room only screening. We’re thrilled with this year’s lineup and the calibre of speakers and presenters. Of course, we’re also tremendously grateful to our exhibitors who continue to support NATPE Budapest, because it delivers results.”

New this year is NATPE Honors Europe, a new initiative celebrating the bold voices and visionary leaders reshaping the European media landscape. The awards program will be hosted by celebrity host Nóra Ördög and inaugural recipients include North Stars AMC Networks Central Europe’s Levente Málnay, and George Levendis of ANT1 TV, MAKTV, Antenna Studios, as well as the Shift Disturbers, MAG Entertainment’s Magdalena Szwedkowicz, and Nova Group’s Daniel Grunt, while the Cause+ Action award goes to Starlight Media.

The agenda includes a slate of studio screenings, as well as thought leadership from influential industry players, with highlights including YouTube’s Andreas Briese, ANT1 TV’s George Levendis, Stella Litou of RTL Croatia and Pro Plus Slovenia, and AMC’s Levente Málnay.

Realscreen debuts its signature 30 Minutes With format at NATPE Budapest, featuring AMC Networks Central Europe’s László Gáspár, as well as a Formats Future track with companies such as Seefood TV, Paprika Studios Group, ZPR Media and Starlight Media.

The signature Pitch & Play Live competition curated by CEETV returns, featuring three finalists: Upstage (Erie Loonurm & Janno Arro – ETV/ERR), Heritage Code (Serigu Scobioala – Rlive TV) and Incredible Duets (Valeriy Korsunskyy & Oleksiy Goncharenko – Friends Productions).

Photo credit: Daniel Vegel