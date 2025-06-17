ABS-CBN’s Stars Travel to Africa

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN will hold its first major event in Africa with a meet-and-greet opportunity with two of its biggest artists to thank African audiences for their support for its programs throughout the years.

The “Kapamilya Live in Kenya” event will take place in Nairobi on June 28 and will be headlined by Coco Martin and Julia Montes, whose primetime shows have been longtime hits in Africa, among these Walang Hanggan (“My Eternal”), Doble Kara, and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano (“Brothers”).

ABS-CBN’s programs have been airing in Africa since 2003. Currently airing on the StarTimes channel is action-drama series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo (“Gangs of Manila”), starring Martin.

“We’re excited to finally thank them personally for their support. We can’t wait to meet the people who have been unexpectedly captivated by our characters and the Filipino stories showcased in ABS-CBN’s series,” said Martin in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“It feels good because this is our chance to give back to them. It’s our turn to return the favor and we hope we can make them happy,” added Montes.

Digital TV operator StarTimes is a major sponsor of “Kapamilya Live in Kenya”, while KTN, one of Kenya’s TV stations, will deliver live news coverage of the event.