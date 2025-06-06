“Golden SixTONES” To Stream Globally On Netflix

Nippon TV’s entertainment show “Golden SixTONES” will be available for global catch-up streaming on Netflix starting today. The show will stream in Japanese and be subtitled in multiple languages.

Launched in April 2025, Golden SixTONES (pronounced “stones“), features the six-boy SixTONES band as emcees and a line-up of celebrity guests in segments filled with laughter, games, gourmet food, quizzes, and high-energy competitions.

Yoshihiro Miyazaki, producer of Golden SixTONES, Nippon TV, said: “It is our immense honor to announce that Golden SixTONES will stream globally on Netflix, bringing the exact same viewing experience as aired in Japan. We can’t wait for SixTONES fans worldwide to finally enjoy the show, and for new viewers to discover the incredible energy the group brings.”