Aussie Streamer Stan Extends Deal with SPT

Nine Network-owned Stan has extended its multi-year partnership with Sony Pictures Television, securing a new exclusive slate of scripted drama.

Amanda Laing, Nine managing director, Streaming and Broadcast, said: “Stan’s multi-year partnership with Sony Pictures Television ensures we continue to bring exclusive premium content from around the globe to our subscribers. As Australia’s only locally owned and operated premium streaming service, we’re proud to work with world-class partners like Sony to deliver compelling, first-run series that resonate with our audiences. From Outlander: Blood of My Blood to Breaking Bad, Sony Pictures’ a leader in exceptional storytelling and has long been a valued and important partner of Stan. This agreement further strengthens our slate and reinforces our commitment to providing Australians with access to the best entertainment, right here at home.”

This new agreement will see the exclusive premiere of a number of first-run dramas including Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a ten-episode epic tale of love, legacy and longing, and the prequel to the popular global franchise.

Other dramas on the Stan slate include dramedy The Miniature Wife, starring Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), and American Hostage, starring Jon Hamm (The Morning Show) as a local radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when a hostage-taker demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.

The agreement also includes popular Sony Pictures Television series The Good Doctor, The Nanny and Dawson’s Creek, alongside series S.W.A.T and The Goldberg’s, and sees the extension of streaming rights for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul; in addition to a catalog of films from Sony Pictures Entertainment.