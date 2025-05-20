Yu-Gi-Oh! Teams with Pollo Campero

At Licensing Expo — currently underway in Las Vegas — Konami Cross Media NY announced a QSR promotion with the Pollo Campero franchise.

For the Yu-Gi-Oh! QSR promotion, which kicks off in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Ecuador in July, customers can purchase a “Loncherita” (lunchbox) meal which comes with a Yu-Gi-Oh! figurine.

Pollo Campero fast food restaurants serve more than 280 million customers annually in the countries where it operates, including the U.S.

“Pollo Campero has a strong reputation for flavor, family values and community and is a perfect partner for Yu-Gi-Oh!” said Jennifer Coleman, vice president, Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media NY. “Their restaurants provide a unique food experience that’s full of life and seasoned with a little zest. Plus, best of all, each scrumptious kids’ meal will feature its own Yu-Gi-Oh! inspired collectible toy.”

Pollo Campero was founded in Guatemala in 1971 and is the only Central American founded and family owned QSR chain and the largest in the region for over 50 years. The restaurant chain has a goal to expand its presence in the U.S. from its current 100 to 250 locations by 2027.