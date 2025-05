Turkish Drama ‘Time Goes By’ to Air in Serbia

Istanbul-based Kanal D International has licensed the Turkish drama series ‘Time Goes By’ (Öyle Bir Geçer Zaman ki) in Serbia.

Time Goes By, directed by Zeynep Günay Tan, is set in 1960s Istanbul and revolves around the Akarsu family, whose patriarch, a ship captain, starts an affair with a foreign woman.

The classic series, which aired initially in 2010, has been dubbed in over 30 languages and broadcast worldwide. Kanal D International handles international distribution.