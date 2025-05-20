MIA Unveils 2025 Highlights at Cannes Fest

MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo held a presentation of its eleventh edition during the Cannes Film Festival. The 2025 MIA market — promoted by ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and APA (Italian Audiovisual Producers Association), and directed by Gaia Tridente — will be held in Rome on October 6-10, 2025.

The panel was moderated by Tridente and featured Frédéric Lavigne, artistic director of Series Mania; Cia Edström, head of TV Drama Vision at the Göteborg Film Festival; Jérémie Kessler, director of European and International Affairs at CNC; and Roberto Stabile, head of the International Department, Cinecittà/DGCA.

It also was an opportunity to highlight Scenari Transalpini, an initiative that fosters collaboration between the French and Italian audiovisual industries; and to introduce Apollo Series, a new training program developed in collaboration with Series Mania Institute and Nordisk Film Market/TV Drama Vision.

The session offered an overview of MIA’s professional programs, including the Co-Production Market; MIA’s Content Showcases, including C EU Soon; and a new edition of Shoot the Book, in collaboration with Scelf and Institut Français Italia.

Among the delegations that will be in attendance at MIA 2025, this edition will see the participation of representatives from Cuban institutions and from the brand new Cuban Film Commission together with film industry professionals.

MIA is supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA-Italian Trade Agency, with the contribution of Creative Europe MEDIA. It also receives support from the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Lazio Region. The official sponsor of MIA is Unicredit. MIA enjoys the patronage of Eurimages.