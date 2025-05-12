JFE Acquires S4 of ‘Abroad’

Just For Entertainment Distribution has acquired season 4 of satirical sketch comedy series ‘Abroad’ for international distribution. The series will premiere in Canada on May 18 on OMNI 2, OMNI BC and OMNI Alberta.

Co-created by and starring Filipina comedian Isabel Kanaan, Abroad is a 6-part series in English and Tagalog. Loosely based on Isabel’s experience immigrating to Canada as a teenager and recently becoming a new mother, season 4 presents a humorous look at how immigrants think, perceive and deal with living in Canada.

Starring alongside Isabel Kanaan in season 4 are the original principal cast members Justin Santiago, Nicco Lorenzo Garcia, Joy Castro and Aldrin Bundoc, in addition to Byron Abalos, Mark Andrada, Jon Blair, Ma-Anne Dionisio, Chris Robinson, Christian Smith, Tara Spencer-Nairn, and Jillian Welsh.

Abroad, which is currently nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards, is produced by Longhope Media, in association with OMNI Television, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Alex Avon, chief revenue and strategy officer of JFE Distribution, said: “Just For Entertainment Distribution is pleased to acquire Season 4 from our partner Longhope Media of the hilarious award-nominated sketch comedy series Abroad and take it around the world. We continue to showcase the best in premium comedy and maintaining our mission of “Keeping the world feeling good.”

All four seasons of Abroad are available to international audiences through Just For Entertainment Distribution.