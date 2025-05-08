Cineflix Inks Deal with Stan for ’The Walsh Sisters’

Cineflix Rights has signed a deal with Stan to become the Australian home for comedy drama series “The Walsh Sisters,” commissioned by RTÉ in association with the BBC, and based on the novels by bestselling author Marian Keyes.

The Walsh Sisters features a chaotic, dysfunctional but deeply loveable family of five sisters, their mother and bemused father. Set in their Dublin hometown, the series follows the lives of Anna, Rachel, Maggie, Claire and Helen as they navigate the peaks and troughs of their late 20s and 30s.

Headlining the cast are Louisa Harland (Derry Girls, Renegade Nell, Love/Hate) as the troubled Anna Walsh and rising talent Caroline Menton (Oddity) taking on the role of sister Rachel. Danielle Galligan (House of Guinness, Spilt Milk, Shadow and Bone) plays oldest sister Claire and Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary, My Lady Jane, Belfast) plays Helen. The final Walsh sister, Maggie, is played by Stefanie Preissner (How to Adult).

The Walsh Sisters is produced by Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures for RTÉ in association with the BBC, Screen Ireland and Cineflix Rights.

Cineflix Rights is the exclusive worldwide distributor.